Nabors Industries Announces Quarterly Financial Results

On October 22, 2024, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) released a statement detailing its financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company provided this information through a press release, with the full details of the report available in Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nabors Industries further disclosed that it will host a conference call on October 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the financial outcomes for the quarter. Details concerning the conference call, including dial-in instructions, recording, and supplementary information, can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Nabors Industries website.

The company specified that the contents of the report, encompassing Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, are not to be considered “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor subject to liabilities under Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

Additionally, Nabors Industries disclosed the financial statements and exhibits being included in the filing. Exhibit 99.1 detailed the press release, while Exhibit 99.2 pertained to investor information. Furthermore, a Cover Page Interactive Data File was embedded within the Inline XBRL document as Exhibit 104.

The release also contained a cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements, outlining potential risks and uncertainties associated with such statements. Investors were advised to remain cautious as conditions could diverge from these projections due to various factors.

Nabors Industries emphasized that the communication does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval. Any such offering would comply with the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933.

In relation to the proposed transaction, Nabors will file a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register the shares of Nabors capital stock involved. A joint proxy statement/prospectus outlining details of the proposed transaction will be shared with shareholders of Nabors and Parker, urging them to vote on the matter.

Potential participants in the solicitation of proxies were also identified within the filing, including directors, executive officers, and employees of Nabors and Parker. To access relevant documents and updates related to the proposed transaction, investors and stakeholders were directed to visit the SEC’s website or the official websites of Nabors and Parker.

The report was signed and duly authorized by Mark D. Andrews, Corporate Secretary of Nabors Industries Ltd., on October 22, 2024.

