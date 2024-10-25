Nano (XNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $109.75 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,852.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00539874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00105825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00236045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00028314 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00026482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00070372 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

