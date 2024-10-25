Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 608 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $73,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,930.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $59,068.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $127,229.26.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $72,650.10.

Natera Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Natera by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Natera by 395.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 14,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Natera by 213.0% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 242,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9,755.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

