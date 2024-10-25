National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Q3 Earnings

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$8.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.79.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$368.65 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

