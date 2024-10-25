Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NFLX opened at $754.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $703.23 and a 200-day moving average of $657.75.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

