NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James cut their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

