NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

