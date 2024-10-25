NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06.
NextEra Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.84%.
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.
