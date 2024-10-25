NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

NEP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 408,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. M&G Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $15,597,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $9,927,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,452,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

