Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 30,818 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

