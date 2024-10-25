Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $474.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $362.33 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

