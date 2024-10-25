Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 96.0% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $492.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.