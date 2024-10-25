Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion.
Nidec Stock Performance
Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 317,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. Nidec has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.
Nidec Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nidec
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.