Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in October

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

NPSCY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 107,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,020. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.92. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

