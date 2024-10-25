Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Noble Roman’s Price Performance
NROM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 67,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,058. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
