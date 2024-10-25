Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3679077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

