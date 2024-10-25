Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 2.8 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

