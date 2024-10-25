NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

