NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 263,600 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NuCana from $150.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get NuCana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NuCana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

NuCana Stock Up 0.3 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in NuCana plc ( NASDAQ:NCNA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.57% of NuCana at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.00. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.55) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.