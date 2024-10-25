NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 263,600 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NuCana from $150.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana
NuCana Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.00. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $19.41.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.55) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
