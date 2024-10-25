Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$64.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.50.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14. The company has a market cap of C$32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.13%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. In related news, Director Keith Martell bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,710 shares of company stock worth $814,824 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

