Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,762,000. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 56,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

