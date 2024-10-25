Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NOM opened at $10.61 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
