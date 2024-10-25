Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,165 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.