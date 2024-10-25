Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OII shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

