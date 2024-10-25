Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.60. Oculis shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 3,088 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Oculis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $644.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 7,679.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

