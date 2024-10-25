Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.59 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.19 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,108.28 or 0.99980823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

