O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,088.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $986.00 to $1,088.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,228.06.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,080.64. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $895.88 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

