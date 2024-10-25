Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 7184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $526.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

