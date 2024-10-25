Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

