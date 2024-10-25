Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.31.

Parkland Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.49 on Friday, hitting C$34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. Parkland has a one year low of C$33.61 and a one year high of C$47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Get Free Report

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

