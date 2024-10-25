Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

CASH opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $75.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

