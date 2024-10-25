Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.
Pathward Financial Price Performance
CASH opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $75.20.
Pathward Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pathward Financial
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.