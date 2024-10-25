Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $10.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.