PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

