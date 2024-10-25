PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Issues Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, Zacks reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PCB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. 16,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,607. The company has a market cap of $267.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Cho sold 25,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $461,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

