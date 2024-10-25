PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 5,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,218. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.90.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.