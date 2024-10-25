PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $1,075,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,503,272.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $1,075,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,503,272.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $2,457,723.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $191,221.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,599. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.