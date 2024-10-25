Peoples Bank OH Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $386.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $403.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.86.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

