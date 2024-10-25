Peoples Bank OH Makes New $204,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $332.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $430.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

