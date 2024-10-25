PetIQ, Inc. recently disclosed the successful finalization of its merger with Bansk Group, a private investment firm, as reported through an 8-K form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2024.

Upon the completion of this transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion, PetIQ’s stock goes private, with shareholders receiving $31.00 in cash per PetIQ share. The delisting of PetIQ shares from the Nasdaq stock exchange has been initiated.

Cord Christensen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of PetIQ, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition’s value for stockholders, highlighting the anticipated collaboration with Bart Becht and the Bansk team. This partnership aims at enhancing PetIQ’s growth initiatives and furthering its endeavors within the pet health and wellness domain.

Acknowledging the strategic alignment between the companies, Chris Kelly, Senior Partner of Bansk Group, emphasized utilizing their joint expertise to fortify PetIQ’s position as a leading pet health and wellness platform. Enhancements in marketing, innovation, and potential acquisitions are earmarked for securing PetIQ’s market standing.

Bart Becht, Senior Partner and Chairman of Bansk Group, emphasized the potency of PetIQ within the pet health industry, expressing optimism for its future endeavors under Bansk’s stewardship. The goal includes strategic investments to augment marketing efforts, foster innovation, and broaden PetIQ’s product portfolio.

The legal counsel for PetIQ during the transaction was Jefferies LLC, and Cooley LLP, while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP counselled Bansk Group.

In a related press release, PetIQ detailed its commitment to enhancing pet well-being by providing convenient access to reasonably priced pet healthcare products and services. Established in 2019, Bansk Group focuses on investing in unique consumer brands across multiple consumer categories.

Investors may find further information about this acquisition and the dynamic of the consumer landscape in the definitive proxy statement available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. PetIQ emphasized that while forward-looking statements offer insights into the acquisition’s benefits, actual results might significantly differ from these projected outcomes.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for PetIQ and speaks to the brand’s ambitions to advance pet health and wellness initiatives in the future.

