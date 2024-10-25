Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $16.35. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 23,533 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,635.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

