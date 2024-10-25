Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.060-11.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.25 EPS.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded down $11.33 on Friday, hitting $366.00. 296,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.31 and a 200 day moving average of $353.61.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 40.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.89.

View Our Latest Report on Pool

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.