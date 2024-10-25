Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

