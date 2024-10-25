Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.080-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE POR opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.73%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

