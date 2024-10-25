Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 3,971.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HGKGY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

