Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.02. 44,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,800. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 811,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,632,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

