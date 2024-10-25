Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. 62,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,980. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $75.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
