PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Stock Price Up 11% – Here’s Why

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. 335,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Stock Up 11.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

