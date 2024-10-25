Q1 Earnings Forecast for UHS Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $224.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

