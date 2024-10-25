Q4 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Issued By William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

NYSE SHAK opened at $109.24 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 198.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,673,896.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,673,896.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,330 shares of company stock worth $2,429,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

