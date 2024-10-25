Q4 EPS Estimates for CP Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

